

Lava spews from a crack in the ground in the Leilani Estates subdivision on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday after an eruption of the Kilauea volcano. At least 35 structures have been destroyed by the lava. (Frederic J. Brown/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Emergency crews said they were poised to evacuate more people as fissures kept spreading from Hawaii’s erupting Kilauea volcano, five days after it started exploding.

Around 1,700 people have been ordered to leave their homes after lava crept into neighborhoods and deadly volcanic gases belched up through cracks in the Earth.

The evacuation zone could now grow as cracks are spreading into new areas on the eastern side of the Big Island, Hawaii Civic Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno told a community meeting.

“If things get dicey, you got to get out,” he said. “If you live in the surrounding communities ... be prepared. Evacuation could come at any time.”



Scott Wiggers, of Apau Hawaii Tours, feels warmth from a crack in a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa. Lava, toxic gas and steam have been seeping through openings in the ground created by the Kilauea volcano. (Scott Wiggers/Apau Hawaii Tours via AP)

Kilauea has opened 12 volcanic vents since it started sending out fountains and rivers of lava Thursday, officials said. Lava was not flowing from any of the vents Monday.

Resident Heide Austin said she left her home just west of the current eruption zone after noticing small cracks at the end of her driveway.

One eruption near her home “sounded like a huge blowtorch going off,” said the 77-year-old, who lives alone. “That’s when I really got into a frenzy.”

Many of the evacuated people were permitted to return home during daylight hours on Sunday and Monday, during a lull in the volcano’s activity.

Residents of a second area, Lanipuna Gardens, were stopped from returning home on Monday because of deadly gases.



Volcanic gas mixed with smoke from fires caused by lava rises over Pahoa, Hawaii, on Sunday after eruptions from the Kilauea volcano. The volcano has spewed lava and high levels of sulfur dioxide gas into communities. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Leilani Estates, about 12 miles from the volcano, was evacuated due to the risk of sulfur dioxide gas, which can be life threatening at high levels.

No deaths or major injuries have been reported. At least 35 structures had been destroyed, many of them homes, officials said.

The southeast corner of the island was rocked by a powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake on the volcano’s south flank on Friday. Scientists expect more earthquakes and eruptions.

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has been in constant eruption for 35 years.

