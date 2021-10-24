You’ve probably got your costume ready to go for trick-or-treating or a Halloween night party. But with all the buildup, why not add a few week-of activities to stretch out the celebration. We found fun and scary options to make the holiday truly spook-tacular.

Mystery Mansion

What: A haunted house takes visitors back in time to discover ghosts, witches and dark secrets. Bonfire Bash features fire pits, outdoor Halloween movies, games, food and drink concessions.

Where: The Woman’s Club of Chevy Chase, 7931 Connecticut Avenue, Chevy Chase, Maryland.

When: Friday-Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.; October 29-30, 5 to 10 p.m.

How much: $12 ($15 includes entrance to “The Crypt” for ages 10 and older).

Ages: 5 to 12

For more information: Visit mysterymansion.org.

Halloween Eye Spy Trains

What: Ride a miniature train through spooky “Trainsylvania.”

Where: Cabin John Regional Park, 7410 Tuckerman Lane, Rockville, Maryland; Wheaton Regional Park, 2002 Shorefield Road, Wheaton, Maryland.

When: Saturday-Sunday through October 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How much: $6 per ride. Registration suggested; a small number of same-day tickets

available on-site.

Ages: Everyone

75th Annual Vienna Halloween Parade

What: Costumed kids can be part of a parade featuring floats and other entertainment.

Where: On Maple Avenue, from Branch Road to Center Street.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m., rain or shine. (Participating kids and parents gather at 6 p.m. at 374 Maple Avenue East.)

How much: Free

Ages: Everyone

Pumpkinpalooza

What: Kids costume contest, “Hocus Pocus” screening, food, music, scavenger hunt and pumpkin patch.

Where: Alethia Tanner Park, 227 Harry Thomas Way, Northeast Washington.

When: Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m.

How much: Free

Ages: Everyone

For more information and to reserve pumpkins: Visit nomabid.org/pumpkinpalooza.

Halloween Carnival

What: Games, music, inflatables and food at this annual event.

Where: Cherry Hill Park, 312 Park Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia.

When: October 30, 1 to 3 p.m. or 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

How much: $1

Ages: 2 to 11

For more information: Visit fallschurchva.gov/642/Halloween-Carnival.

