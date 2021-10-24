Where: The Woman’s Club of Chevy Chase, 7931 Connecticut Avenue, Chevy Chase, Maryland.
When: Friday-Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.; October 29-30, 5 to 10 p.m.
How much: $12 ($15 includes entrance to “The Crypt” for ages 10 and older).
Ages: 5 to 12
For more information: Visit mysterymansion.org.
Halloween Eye Spy Trains
What: Ride a miniature train through spooky “Trainsylvania.”
Where: Cabin John Regional Park, 7410 Tuckerman Lane, Rockville, Maryland; Wheaton Regional Park, 2002 Shorefield Road, Wheaton, Maryland.
When: Saturday-Sunday through October 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
How much: $6 per ride. Registration suggested; a small number of same-day tickets
available on-site.
Ages: Everyone
For more information: Visit montgomeryparks.org/events/halloween-eye-spy-trains.
75th Annual Vienna Halloween Parade
What: Costumed kids can be part of a parade featuring floats and other entertainment.
Where: On Maple Avenue, from Branch Road to Center Street.
When: Wednesday at 7 p.m., rain or shine. (Participating kids and parents gather at 6 p.m. at 374 Maple Avenue East.)
How much: Free
Ages: Everyone
For more information: Visit viennava.gov/residents/concerts-and-events/halloween-parade.
Pumpkinpalooza
What: Kids costume contest, “Hocus Pocus” screening, food, music, scavenger hunt and pumpkin patch.
Where: Alethia Tanner Park, 227 Harry Thomas Way, Northeast Washington.
When: Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m.
How much: Free
Ages: Everyone
For more information and to reserve pumpkins: Visit nomabid.org/pumpkinpalooza.
Halloween Carnival
What: Games, music, inflatables and food at this annual event.
Where: Cherry Hill Park, 312 Park Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia.
When: October 30, 1 to 3 p.m. or 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
How much: $1
Ages: 2 to 11
For more information: Visit fallschurchva.gov/642/Halloween-Carnival.
To our commenters
A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.