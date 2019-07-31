

The Washington Redskins are looking for a starting quarterback. The three candidates — from left, Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins — take part in summer training camp last week in Richmond, Virginia. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Washington-area sports fans may hear a lot of a certain word during the next few weeks: quarterback.

That’s because the Washington Redskins have to decide who will be the quarterback for the 2019 National Football League (NFL) season. Last year’s quarterback, Alex Smith, has a broken leg and will be out for the year.

The Redskins have three candidates for what some have jokingly called the most important job in Washington — even more important than the U.S. president.

Colt McCoy is a career backup who is more likely to be carrying a clipboard on the sidelines than playing in the game. He has started in only a handful of games since he began with the Redskins in 2014. But McCoy knows head coach Jay Gruden’s offense, so he may see some action.

In March, the Redskins traded some draft picks to get Case Keenum from the Denver Broncos. Washington will be Keenum’s sixth team in the past six years. While he had a good season leading the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs in 2017, you have to wonder why so many teams have let Keenum go.

Dwayne Haskins is the Redskins’ Number 1 draft pick and the guy who has everyone excited. But remember, Haskins, who went to the Bullis School in Potomac, is a rookie and played only one full season at Ohio State University. But what a season! Haskins completed 70 percent of his tosses and threw 50 touchdown passes.



Dwayne Haskins was the Redskins’ Number 1 draft pick this year. He want to the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, and then to Ohio State University, where he threw 50 touchdown passes in one season. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Washington fans are hoping Haskins (or maybe Keenum or McCoy) will become a “franchise quarterback.” That’s a quarterback, such as Tom Brady, Drew Brees or Ben Roethlisberger, who can lead a team to multiple winning seasons and even a Super Bowl.

But sometimes I wonder whether all this attention to the quarterbacks sends the wrong message. Football, like a lot of sports, is a team sport. I realize that quarterbacks are important especially in today’s pass-happy NFL. But they are still only one position.

To be a good football team — and the Redskins have not won a playoff game since the 2005 season — you need offensive linemen to protect the quarterback, running backs and receivers to make plays and a rock-solid defense. Oh, and you need special team players for punts and kickoffs.

It’s good for kids to remember this. In team sports, not everyone can play the “glamour” positions, such as quarterback or pitcher, or be the high scorer. Most kids just have to find a way to help their team.

So maybe Washington fans shouldn’t put all their hopes on finding that one franchise quarterback who will save the season.

The Redskins have a lot of places where they have to improve. It’s not just the quarterback.

