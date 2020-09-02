The task force, known as DCFACES (District of Columbia Facilities and Commemorative Expressions), was formed by Mayor Muriel Bowser this summer during protests over police violence and racial inequities.
Some of the group’s recommendations were widely expected, such as renaming Woodrow Wilson High School because Wilson, the 28th United States president, supported segregation.Others are more controversial, such as proposals to rename schools named for Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and “The Star-Spangled Banner” composer Francis Scott Key.
For the statues and monuments on federal land, the committee advises Bowser to ask the federal government to “remove, relocate or contextualize” landmarks such as the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial and the statue of Christopher Columbus outside Union Station.
The report doesn’t go into detail about how “contextualizing” would work, but there have been recent recommendations that plaques be added to the monuments to Jefferson and Washington, explaining that their namesakes owned enslaved people.
Bowser tweeted Tuesday that she looked forward to reviewing the recommendations from the group, which she had tasked with “evaluating public spaces to ensure the namesake’s legacy is consistent with #DCValues.”
— Associated Press