

Jennifer Pappafotopoulos's fourth- and fifth-grade Montessori class at Drew Model School in Arlington, Virginia, is half of the Class of KidsPost for December 2018. (Drew Model School)

Monica Harvey and Jennifer Pappafotopoulos’s fourth- and fifth-graders at Drew Model Elementary School in Arlington, Virginia, are the December Class of KidsPost. Most of the 39 students have a passion for working toward a clean environment, and they enjoy pizza and cake on their birthdays.

Monica Harvey's fourth-grade class at Drew is the other half. (Drew Model School)

Favorite author and favorite book: J.K. Rowling and her Harry Potter series were at the top of this category, with four votes. Just behind was Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid series and Raina Telgemeier’s “Smile” with three votes each. Rick Riordan and Dav Pilkey earned two votes each.

Favorite singer or musician: There was a tie between Marshmello and Michael Jackson for first place with five votes each. Other favorites include Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Basketball scored six votes to take first place. Football and soccer were tied for second place, with five votes. Two kids named Fortnite as their favorite game.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Mom got 10 votes from this class. Charles Drew, the pioneering doctor and researcher the school is named after, won second place. One student said he admires his grandpa “because he fought in World War II.”

Favorite website or app: YouTube and Fortnite were the most popular websites with seven votes apiece. Instagram placed second with four votes.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? About half of the class prefers warm weather and sunshine on their vacations. Florida got the most votes and claimed first place. Other hot spots include Brazil, Hawaii and Cancun, Mexico. One student would like to take a trip to the sun. (That may be a little too hot.)

Favorite birthday food: A quarter of the class calls pizza their favorite food. Cake got second place, and tacos placed third.

Favorite holiday: There was no denying the winner here. Seventy-five percent of the class picked Christmas as the favorite. (With that in mind, they are sure to be extra nice this month.) Birthdays and Halloween are other holidays the students love to celebrate.

Do you have a pet or pets? Most of the students do not have a pet. But out of the 39, there are 12 who have dogs and four who have cats.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Seven students would like to become professional athletes. In second place, three hope to become YouTube stars. Other jobs include scientist, hairstylist and dolphin trainer.

If you were president, what’s one thing you would do to help the country or its people? A little less than half of the students would commit to helping the homeless if they were president. In second place, four students want to help the environment by reducing pollution and using solar power as a source of energy.

