

Kim Young-gwon scores South Korea’s first of two goals against Germany in Tuesday’s World Cup match. The loss meant Germany would fail to advance beyond the first round of the tournament for the first time since 1938. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

Germany has had an embarrassing exit at the World Cup, extending the curse for defending champions. Germany needed a win to have a shot at advancing from Group F but gave up two goals in stoppage time in a 2-0 loss to South Korea. That allowed Sweden and Mexico to advance. The Swedes recovered quickly from a stoppage-time loss to Germany to beat Mexico, 3-0.



Germany fans react as they watch the match at a public viewing area at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters)

And so for the fourth time in five World Cups this millennium, the World Cup holder has been knocked out in the group stage. Germany, a four-time winner, joins France, Italy and Spain among the fallen champs. Germany has gotten past the first round in every World Cup it has entered since 1938.

South Korea scored in added time to take a 1-0 lead after Kim Young-gwon turned in a shot from 20 feet. Initially flagged offside, the goal was allowed after the officials reviewed it.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 on the break after goalkeeper Manuel Neuer came up the field to help his teammates outside the South Korea box. But South Korea recovered the ball, and Ju Se-jong set up Son Heung-min, who finished it off.

The South Koreans, semifinalists in 2002, are the first team from Asia to beat the defending champions at the World Cup.



South Korean players celebrate after referee Mark Geiger allows the team’s first goal during stoppage time. (Michael Probst/AP)

More in KidsPost

The World Cup is heating up. See pictures from Russia.

With U.S. staying home, soccer fans need a new World Cup favorite

Should the U.S. women’s soccer team be paid less than the men’s team?