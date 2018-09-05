NASA issued the patch above for the space shuttle Endeavour’s mission to the International Space Station in 2011. Use your creativity, to design a patch for KidsPost. (NASA)

We know KidsPost readers enjoy showing us their creativity. With that in mind, we invited readers last month to create a mission patch for KidsPost, kind of like the patches that NASA has for its missions. A glitch with our online submission form prevented some readers from uploading their artwork, so we are extending the due date to September 21.

If you missed our story on the history of NASA patches, you can find it at wapo.st/NASApatches. For the contest, we’re asking you to design a KidsPost patch that reflects our mission to inform and entertain you with stories about the news, books, sports, history and more.

Upload your original — that means not copied — design to wapo.st/kidspostpatch or have a parent or guardian send it, along with your name, age, address and the adult’s email address to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. The adult also must grant permission for you to enter the contest.

The contest is open to ages 6 to 14. One entry per person. A winning design will be chosen based on creativity and execution. The winner will be notified by September 28 and will receive space-related books, a Kennedy Space Center bag, a stuffed-animal astronaut and a KidsPost

T-shirt.

