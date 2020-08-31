Radio station WRCJ played gospel music and announced the names of the dead.
“It is our hope that seeing these beautiful faces on the island today . . . will wake people up to the devastating effect of the pandemic,” said Rochelle Riley, city arts and culture director.
The “memorial was designed to bring some peace to families whose loved ones didn’t have the funerals they deserved,” Riley said. “But it may also force us to work harder to limit the number of covid-19 deaths we’ll endure in the coming months.”
More than 900 photos submitted by families were turned into large posters and staked around Belle Isle.
The pictures show people in better times: Darrin Adams at college graduation; Daniel Aldape catching a fish; Veronica Davis crossing the finish line at a race.
They had “dreams and plans and a story,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said at Belle Isle. “They weren’t finished yet.”
Detroit has roughly 7 percent of Michigan’s population but 23 percent of the state’s 6,400 covid-19 deaths. The city’s population is nearly 80 percent Black.
“The virus exposed deep inequities, from basic lack of access to health care or transportation or protections in the workplace,” Whitmer said. “These inequities hit people of color in vulnerable communities the hardest.”