

Chips the U.S. Army war dog served in World War II. He was the subject of a KidsPost story in 2018. (U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum)

Maddie Mastro of the United States competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in snowboarding. She, too, was featured in KidsPost this year. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

This year flew by! There were so many big news stories that it’s hard to keep track. The country battled sweeping fires and experienced destructive hurricanes. The Washington Capitals brought home the Stanley Cup. A historic summit was held between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. And that’s just a fraction of 2018’s news.

We want to know if you have been keeping up with the news and features in KidsPost. Answer these 10 questions about stories we reported in 2018, and you might win a prize package that includes four tickets to the Newseum in Washington. You must be ages 6 to 13 to enter; one entry per person. We must receive your answers by January 7. The winner will be randomly selected from all entries with 10 correct answers. You can have a parent or teacher help submit the below form, and they must give permission for you to enter. (If you have trouble seeing the form, it can also be found at wapo.st/kidspostnewsquiz2018 .) Check back in mid-January for the answers and the winner.

Good luck!

