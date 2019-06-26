

Caili Stanley of Arlington, Virginia, visited Scotland and England last summer. (Family photo)

As you get ready for your travels this summer, don’t forget to bring KidsPost with you! Last summer, Caili Stanley of Arlington, Virginia, packed a copy of KidsPost on her trip to Scotland and the United Kingdom. She visited Glasgow’s Riverside Museum and got to check out a ship built in 1896 called the Glenlee. Her trip to the United Kingdom was special because she got to visit the town of Buxton where her family is originally from.

You can get your summer plans featured in KidsPost like Caili by joining our Summer of KidsPost. Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent fill out the form below or at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2019 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost at The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to include what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2019. Entries are due by September 1. That should give you plenty of time to get out and explore.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

— Dara Elasfar

