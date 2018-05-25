It’s almost that time to sit back and relax. So we are kicking off this summer with a chance to win KidsPost summer toys and books. Every year, we ask kids to join the Summer of KidsPost and submit pictures of their fun vacations. Take a look below at what last year’s readers did during their break from school. If you can figure out where they went, enter your answers at wapo.st/2018kidspostgeoquiz by June 19. Readers who identify the geographic locations in all four photos correctly will get the chance to win a cool prize package.

Are you celebrating a special event? Are you going to summer camp? Are you visiting a new country or going to a national park? KidsPost wants to sneak in some sun with you this summer. It’s easy to join Summer of KidsPost. Here are the rules:

●Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

●Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Then fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2018 below and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love to read what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 25, 2018. Entries are due by August 28. That should give you plenty of time to get out and explore.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.



1. Kate Horton, 7, and Jay Horton, 10, of Arlington, Virginia, visited this beautiful country filled with ancient history and known for its delicious food. (Family photo)



2. Anshul Bellamkonda, 11, of Potomac, Maryland, visited family in this state. It is the second largest state in size and is known for having a space center. (Family photo)

3. Samantha Walhoej Siedow (left), 12, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and her cousin Malou Dupont Walhoej, 11, a resident of this country. Samantha visited a 17th-century waterfront, canal and entertainment district. This country is known for its tasty puff pastry. (Family photo)



4. Will Taylor, 8, of Silver Spring, Maryland, took a trip to this European country with his parents. He is standing behind one of the country’s famous churches. Flamenco dancing and popular soccer teams live here. (Family photo)

