The common vampire bat feeds on the blood of farm animals, such as cattle and horses. (Brock Fenton/AFP/Getty Images)

If you want to know how vampire bats can survive on a diet that consists only of blood, the answer is simple. It’s in their genes.

Scientists on Monday said they have mapped for the first time the genome, or complete set of inherited traits, of the common vampire bat and compared its genome with those of bat species that eat nectar, fruit, insects and meat.

The scientific study identified genes involved in the metabolism of vitamins and fats that could help the bat deal with the unique nutritional aspects of its blood diet.

This bat and the world’s two other vampire bat species, the hairy-legged vampire bat and the white-winged vampire bat, are the only mammals that eat just blood.

The common vampire bat lives in parts of Mexico, Central America and South America and is active at night. It feeds on the blood of farm animals, such as cattle and horses. It lands under cover of darkness, walks up to its prey, then feeds on the sleeping animal using razor-sharp teeth to pierce the skin and a lengthy tongue to lap up blood.

To some people, vampire bats are creatures of dread, associated with such fictional vampires as Dracula.

“My personal feelings about them is that it’s too bad people demonize them,” said the study’s lead author, Lisandra Zepeda. “We should be amazed by them, not scared.”

