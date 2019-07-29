

Isabela Moner stars as a teenage Dora in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” The character was originally a 7-year-old on the “Dora the Explorer” animated TV series, which debuted in 2000. (Vince Valitutti/Paramount Pictures)

When Isabela Moner first heard that the beloved animated Nickelodeon show “Dora the Explorer” was getting an aged-up, live-action adaptation, she was admittedly concerned about the idea.

“It’s natural to wonder if what you love is going to be corrupted just to make money off us fans,” said the 18-year-old star of “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (opening August 9). “I was skeptical about what Hollywood would do to something that was special to me.”

But that’s not the case here, stresses Moner, because the movie has everything kids and parents remember about the series, which debuted in 2000. That includes Dora’s signature look: bangs, a hot pink shirt and bright orange shorts.

Moner, who starred in “Instant Family,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “100 Things to Do Before High School” and “Transformers: The Last Knight,” isn’t just your average teen nostalgic about the bilingual exploradora’s adventures — she was involved in the show’s animated 2014 spinoff “Dora and Friends,” which turned Dora from a 7-year-old to a tween. Moner was the voice of one of the friends, Kate, so playing the high school version of Dora came naturally to her.

“When I read the script and realized it was really clever and fun and kid-friendly, I thought ‘this will work,’ ” the Cleveland, Ohio, native said. “It’s very touching to see all the characters and animals, Boots, the backpack and the songs.”

In the movie, Dora lives with her archaeologist parents (Eva Longoria and Michael Peña) in the South American jungle, with only pet monkey Boots to keep her company. When her parents go to Peru to search for a legendary Incan city of gold, they send the previously home-schooled Dora to live with her cousin Diego (Jeff Wahlberg) and his family in Los Angeles, California.

Trusting and enthusiastic, Dora is the ultimate fish out of water when she attends public high school for the first time.

“She’s not sarcastic at all, she doesn’t have a phone, she doesn’t have social media. She’s completely out of the loop, which I think is funny and has a good dynamic,” Moner explains. Eventually Dora, Diego and two classmates end up in Peru, where Dora’s explorer skills guide them on a dangerous rescue mission.



Moner and fellow “Dora” actor Eugenio Derbez attend a screening of the movie at the National Zoo in Washington on July 21. The movie was filmed in Australia, and Moner said she enjoyed learning about that country’s wildlife. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images For Paramount Pictures)

Moner may be considerably more social media savvy than Dora, but she actually has a lot in common with her legendary character. Peruvian on her mother’s side, Moner is bilingual in English and Spanish (she even learned some lines in the indigenous language Quechua for the role). She also loves to sing and dance (she got her start in musical theater), and she adores animals.

During the four-month film shoot in Australia, which stands in for Peru, Moner learned a lot about the unique animal and plant life Down Under — a very Dora-ish thing to do.

“I did a lot of exploring, no pun intended. The plants, the animals, the insects . . . it’s like, where did these come from, how did they end up here? It’s crazy,” she said. “I visited the zoo and an animal hospital and even got to see a surgery on a koala.”

Moner believes, whether audiences watched the original show or not, Dora could be just the inclusive and intelligent role model today’s kids and teens need.

“Right now it’s really cool to not care. So Dora’s unwavering optimism, her unshakable nature, the strength of her character, her contagious sense of joy, that’s all important for kids and teens to see.”