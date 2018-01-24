John Simpson paints a mural at the Dr. Seuss museum, which changed an artwork that caused objections. (Steven Senne/AP)

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield, Massachusetts, has replaced a mural that included a stereotype of a Chinese man.

The new mural unveiled Tuesday includes illustrations from several Dr. Seuss books. The original mural featured illustrations from the author’s first children’s book, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.”

[Will the Dr. Seuss museum be one of the places you’ll go?]

The original mural became the center of controversy when children’s authors Mike Curato, Lisa Yee and Mo Willems said they would not attend an event at the museum because of the “jarring racial stereotype” in which a character “is depicted with chopsticks, a pointed hat and slanted slit eyes.”

The decision to replace the mural drew criticism from the author’s family and the city’s mayor.

Dr. Seuss’s real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel. He grew up in Springfield in the early 1900s.

