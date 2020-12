It’s officially winter, and Mother Nature got the Washington area ready last week with an early snow. At KidsPost, we were thrilled to be able to use snowy weather drawings readers have sent.

Of course, winter isn’t all snow. (Last winter we got less than three inches, according to the Capital Weather Gang.) We would love to see kids’ drawings with cold weather and sun, rain, wind or clouds. So spend a little time during winter break showing KidsPost what winter looks like to you.