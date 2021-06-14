Put that scene on paper and have an adult send it to KidsPost. If your art fits with the daily weather forecast, we’ll consider publishing it.
Here are a few guidelines:
●Artists must be ages 5 to 13.
●Bright colors work best.
●You can use paints, markers or whatever art supplies you have.
●Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.
A parent, guardian or teacher must upload the artwork to our online form, which you can find at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart. Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print KidsPost and in the online photo gallery at kidspost.com.