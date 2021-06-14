We haven’t reached the official start of summer (that’s June 20), but it’s already toasty outside. Pools are open, and schools are closed or about to close. So it’s time for KidsPost to look for summer weather artists.

We would like to see your vision of summer. Is it a bright, sunny day? Cloudy and humid? Rainy with lightning? Do you think of soccer camp or playing in the sprinkler?

Put that scene on paper and have an adult send it to KidsPost. If your art fits with the daily weather forecast, we’ll consider publishing it.

Here are a few guidelines:

●Artists must be ages 5 to 13.

●Bright colors work best.

●You can use paints, markers or whatever art supplies you have.

●Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.

A parent, guardian or teacher must upload the artwork to our online form, which you can find at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart. Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print KidsPost and in the online photo gallery at kidspost.com.