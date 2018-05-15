

(Illustration by Layla Winston, 7, Bethesda, Maryland)

Spring in Washington can be very short. So even though it’s not technically summer, we at KidsPost have to be ready for summery weather as we line up artwork for our daily forecast.

So pull out your markers or colored pencils and show us what summer looks like. Yes, it can be sunny and hot, but it also can be rainy or cloudy. Summer can remind you of the beach, the pool or an afternoon at the park. Use your imagination.

Bright colors work best. You can use whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page. Be sure to include your full name, age (5 to 13) and home town on the back of your artwork. We also need a note from a parent, guardian or teacher giving permission for your drawing to be used.

Those who submit artwork by June 6 will be eligible to win one of four family packs of tickets to see the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Maryland, on June 23. Look for your artwork all summer in our print section or our gallery at kidspost.com.

Pictures should be sent to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Or have an adult fill out the form below and upload your artwork. (If you cannot see the form below, click here).