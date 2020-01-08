

Illustration by Zamarie Bell-Carew, 10, Fairfax Station, Virginia.

There’s a chill in the air. Okay, some days are downright freezing. It may not be your favorite time of year. But even if you don’t love the cold, there are a few advantages to winter weather. Number one: snow days! Number two is coming up with creative ways to spend your time indoors. We have an idea: Draw a wintry scene for KidsPost’s daily forecast.

We’re looking for artwork that reflects Washington-area winter weather. That means sunny, cloudy, windy, rainy and, yes, occasionally snowy. So we would love to have a variety of scenes. You can include your best friend, your dog or your school — just remember that it should feature a weather element.

Bright colors work best for the drawings. You can use whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page. Be sure to include your full name, age (5 to 13) and hometown on the back of your artwork. We also need a note from a parent, guardian or teacher giving permission for your drawing to be used.

Pictures should be sent to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Or have an adult fill out the form below and upload your artwork. (If you cannot see the form, click here). We feature weather art Monday through Thursday in the print edition of KidsPost and in our gallery at kidspost.com.

