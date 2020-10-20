As you know, fall weather can be sunny, cloudy, rainy, windy or breezy. So feel free to draw us more than one scene.
Here are the rules:
●Artists must be ages 5 to 13.
●Bright colors work best.
● You can use paints, markers or whatever art supplies you have.
●Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.
A parent, guardian or teacher must give permission for your drawing to be used. Have that person fill out our online form, which you can find at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart.
Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print KidsPost and in the online photo gallery at kids post.com.