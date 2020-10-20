There’s something to appreciate about every season. In “Fall, Leaves, Fall,” poet Emily Brontë wrote that “Every leaf speaks bliss to me/Fluttering from the autumn tree.” Those lines paint a vivid picture. But what would your picture of fall look like? KidsPost would like to see it. If you send it to us, we may feature it as part of our weather forecast.

As you know, fall weather can be sunny, cloudy, rainy, windy or breezy. So feel free to draw us more than one scene.

Here are the rules:

●Artists must be ages 5 to 13.

●Bright colors work best.

● You can use paints, markers or whatever art supplies you have.

●Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.

A parent, guardian or teacher must give permission for your drawing to be used. Have that person fill out our online form, which you can find at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart.

Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print KidsPost and in the online photo gallery at kids post.com.