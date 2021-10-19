Jennifer-jo Moyer has participated for years. The retired elementary school teacher also runs PupScouts, an organization that raises money for dog charities. This year, Moyer is looking forward to hosting the parade, which is also a competition for best costumes. She’ll dress one of her four toy poodles, 11-year-old Sassy, and carry her in a sling so the dog doesn’t get too tired from all the activity. Her other dogs are Meteor and Beanie (both age 14), and FiFiGiGi (13).