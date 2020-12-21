Winter Lights festival
Trees draped in holiday lights line the route, and more than 500 illuminated displays will wow you during a drive through Seneca Creek State Park. Check out the mermaid lagoon scene and the cute penguins sitting outside their colorful igloo. This year’s theme, “Enchanting Fantasy,” includes a scene reminiscent of the Cinderella fairy tale, featuring a princess and her prince, a castle and a pumpkin carriage nearby. Because of high demand, tickets are available only in advance online and not at the site.
Where: Seneca Creek State Park, 11950 Clopper Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland.
When: Through December 31.
How much: $12 per car Mondays through Thursdays.
For information: gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/special-events/winter-lights-festival.
Festival of Lights
More than 2.5 million lights are on display at Watkins Regional Park. The drive features animated scenes of Santa riding his sleigh, patriotic displays such as a lit Statue of Liberty and arches made of candy canes. The star of the show is a 54-foot Christmas tree that towers over the park.
Where: Watkins Regional Park, 301 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (Only entrance to the festival is on Route 193.)
When: Through January 1.
How much: $8 per car in advance; $10 at the gate.
For information: pgparks.com/742/Festival-of-Lights.
Lights on the Bay
Two miles of Sandy Point State Park are dedicated to the annual light show of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. This year’s “North Pole Adventures” theme features a bright candy cane house and a colorful ice castle. Drive through lit tunnels and past colonial village light displays inspired by historic Annapolis. You can sign up for a scavenger hunt and be on the lookout for specific items while enjoying the show. More than 70 animated and still-light displays await you.
Where: Sandy Point State Park, 1100 East College Parkway, Annapolis, Maryland.
When: Through January 2.
How much: $20 per car.
For information: lightsonthebay.org.