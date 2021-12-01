Experts think the plant-eating dinosaurs grew to about 35 feet in length. Remains of four of the species have been found in the same area about 110 miles south of St. Louis.
Peter Makovicky, a University of Minnesota paleontologist who helped lead the dig, said Monday that he thinks the remains of many other dinosaurs will be found at the site.
“We actually have something that’s probably a mass death locality, where we have a herd of dinosaurs dying and being sort of buried together, and individuals of different ages,” Makovicky said.
“We can start looking at how these dinosaurs grew, start to understand a little bit about their biology and their possible herd structure. And that’s unique for a site east of the Great Plains. Most of what we know about the North American dinosaur comes from out west,” Makovicky said.
The first dinosaur fossils at the Missouri site were found in the early 1940s, uncovered by a family digging a well. Experts weren’t sure what sort of dinosaur it was, and the bones were shelved for a long time.
A Missouri paleontologist purchased the property in the 1980s. A second set of dinosaur bones were found then.
Meanwhile, Guy Darrough, a fossil enthusiast and curator of the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center, also in Missouri, got permission to start digging around. About 10 years ago, he found fossils confirmed to be a juvenile dinosaur.
That discovery led Makovicky and his team to the site in 2017. Bones of the latest adult dinosaur were discovered, and experts determined that the Missouri dinosaurs were part of their own species. Makovicky believes they roamed the region 75 million to 90 million years ago.
Beyond dinosaur bones, the teams have found remains of massive turtles, prehistoric fish, even crocodiles that may have been to up 50 feet long, Darrough and Makovicky said.
