

A farmer receives a fine Wednesday by the police on a highway near The Hague, Netherlands. Farmers were protesting the government’s plans to reduce emissions of nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas that is released mostly from soil. The lettering on the man’s tractor reads “Without a fight no victory.” (Sem Van Der Wal/ANP/AFP/Getty Images)

Angry Dutch farmers converged on The Hague on Wednesday in the latest protest of the government’s plans to reduce nitrogen emissions.

As tractors poured into the city, the Dutch military parked large trucks across strategic roads to prevent farmers from driving into the business and shopping center. Organizers said they expect thousands to attend a rally in the city.

The demonstration comes a day before a debate in parliament on nitrous oxide, a pollutant that comes mostly from soil. The more farmers use fertilizers with nitrogen, which helps food grow, the more nitrous oxide gas is released into the atmosphere. The gas harms the ozone layer and contributes to global warming.

Farmers believe they are being unfairly targeted by lawmakers, saying that aviation, construction and other industries also are major polluters.

“Take the time to give the sector a chance to use far more effective ways to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide, which we’ve already been doing for years,” said Ype Reinsma, a farmer from the northern province of Friesland.

“Why is everything aimed at the farmers?” he added.



Thousand of farmers protested because they say the government’s plans to reduce emissions of nitrous oxide are unfair. They want the government to focus on other industries that are major polluters. (Peter Dejong/AP)

Police issued tickets to a small number of farmers across the Netherlands for driving their tractors on highways and police in The Hague arrested a 33-year-old protester for ignoring their instructions and creating “a dangerous situation on the road.”

In October, thousands of farmers, many driving tractors, descended on The Hague, causing traffic chaos across the country. Far fewer tractors appeared to take part in Wednesday’s protest, and traffic authorities said that it did not create major problems on the country’s roads.

Among measures being considered by the government are a multimillion-dollar fund to buy out farmers who agree to close their farms and moves to encourage farm modernization.

“I hope that some ministers wake up and take action and not promise all sorts of things and then do nothing as happened last time. It can’t continue this way,” said another protester, Wim Westerneng.

Farmers argue that the government’s plans are based on inaccurate readings and calculations by the government-funded National Institute for Public Health and the Environment. New measurements are set to be released Thursday.

The Dutch farming lobby is powerful because of the economic significance of agriculture to the economy. The Dutch farmers’ organization, LTO, says exports from the country’s nearly 54,000 farms and agriculture businesses were worth $98.3 billion in 2018.

