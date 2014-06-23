Making the Berry Bold Banana Smoothie is a good introduction to the kitchen for kids. (Carl Tremblay)

A handful of fresh berries makes a great snack, but when the temperature rises you may be craving something cool. In just a few minutes you and an adult can transform those berries into a chilly treat. This recipe from ChopChop magazine works as a snack or breakfast. It’s quick, easy and (berry) delicious.

BERRY BOLD BANANA SMOOTHIE

Be sure to use a banana that is mushy and a little brown; that will give the smoothie a nice texture.

MAKE AHEAD: The smoothie can be made up to 4 hours in advance and refrigerated.

Adult help: Yes

Total time: 10 minutes

The Berry Bold Banana Smoothies combine orange juice, raspberries, bananas and other berries. (Carl Tremblay)

Makes: 1 to 2 servings (12 ounces)

Kitchen gear: Measuring cups, blender, sharp knife, cutting board

Ingredients

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/2 cup low-fat or nonfat plain yogurt

1/4 cup fresh or frozen/defrosted, chopped strawberries (may substitute blueberries)

1/4 cup fresh or frozen/defrosted unsweetened raspberries

1/2 overripe banana

Ice cubes

Steps

Combine the following ingredients in a blender, in order: the orange juice, yogurt, strawberries, raspberries, banana half and ice cubes (2 good-size ones, or as many as 4 small ones). Blend for about 2 minutes on medium speed, until smooth. Taste, and add more fruit if needed.

Divide between glasses, or transfer to an airtight container, cover and refrigerate for up to 4 hours.

Nutrition | Per serving (based on 2, using nonfat yogurt and 1/ 4 cup strawberries): 80 calories, 4 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 35 mg sodium, 1 g dietary fiber, 10 g sugar

Recipe tested by Christina Barron; email questions to food@washpost.com.

Try This

If you like a thicker smoothie, use frozen banana slices instead of fresh banana. To freeze, peel an overripe banana and slice it into thin rounds with a butter knife. (It’s overripe if the banana peel has lots of brown spots and is soft to the touch.) Put the slices in a resealable plastic bag and freeze.

