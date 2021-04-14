“I picked this name because a derecho is an intense, widespread, and fast-moving windstorm that travels long and great distances, bringing many storms with it,” Cael wrote with his submission. “This new supercomputer has to move at fast speed for everybody to use all across the country.”

On a very hot June day in 2012, a derecho slammed the Washington, D.C., area. With up to 60 miles-per-hour winds and repeated lightning, the storm lasted an hour and left more than 1 million homes in the area without power.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise won a bid to provide the $35 million to $40 million replacement machine for the supercomputing center, the Boulder, Colorado-based NCAR announced in January.

The HPE-Cray EX supercomputer will probably rank among the world’s 25 fastest when it goes into operation in 2022. It will have a theoretical maximum speed of almost 20 quadrillion calculations per second, 3.5 times faster than the center’s current supercomputer, according to NCAR.

The center opened in 2012 and has aided the work of thousands of researchers from hundreds of universities and other institutions around the world.