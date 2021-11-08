Williams met the initial requirements, so he applied and was selected for the guard’s intensive training. He has been at Arlington Cemetery for two years. Last month, having passed rigorous testing, he received his Tomb Guard Identification Badge, earning the title “sentinel.” The silver badge is one of the Army’s rarest: Fewer than 700 have been awarded it since 1958.
“It’s an incredible honor and feeling of pride” standing guard at the tomb, said Williams, a 24-year-old Army specialist (SPC). “There’s no place like this anywhere else in the military.”
Tomb guards are assigned to one of three rotations, based on their height, with 6 to 10 guards in each. Duty rotations last 24 to 26 hours. The formal changing ceremony occurs every 30 minutes or hour, depending on the season. Each guard usually makes several walks during one rotation, repeatedly pacing exactly 21 steps down a rubber mat and back again — 21 signifying the highest military honor, a 21-gun salute.
The guards spend the rest of their on-duty time in special quarters under the amphitheater next to the tomb. There are bunks, a gym, lockers, a kitchen and a steam press to keep their dress uniforms looking sharp.
They spend hours maintaining their M14 rifles (which do work); practicing their movements in front of mirrors; and polishing their dress shoes, including recoloring the metal plates, called “cheaters,” that click when they snap their heels together. A ruler ensures that any badges and patches on their uniforms are properly spaced. In addition, guards wear special sunglasses to reduce the glare from the white marble monument and granite walkway.
Guard training begins with a trial phase during which candidates must memorize several pages of cemetery history and be able to repeat it exactly. The second phase includes memorizing more of the cemetery’s history, including the locations of more than 300 graves, and showing they know how to care for their weapons and uniforms.
“There is a lot to learn and absorb,” Williams said.
The final step is the badge test — 100 random questions about everything they have learned. To pass, they need to get more than 95 percent correct.
The U.S. Army has stood watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, also known as the Tomb of the Unknowns, every minute of every day since 1937. But it took nearly 60 years before women were included. Five have since become sentinels. The most recent, Sergeant 1st Class Chelsea Porterfield, also became the first female Sergeant of the Guard, in charge of the unit’s daily operations. Her final guard-changing as relief commander, early one morning in September, included two women guards, the first time the ceremony was conducted by three women.
As for Williams, his favorite duty time is at night, when the tourists are gone and stillness hovers over the cemetery. “It’s very peaceful — beautiful and quiet,” he said. “It’s a time to collect your thoughts . . . think about where you are and why it’s important.”
To our commenters
A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.