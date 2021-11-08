The U.S. Army has stood watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, also known as the Tomb of the Unknowns, every minute of every day since 1937. But it took nearly 60 years before women were included. Five have since become sentinels. The most recent, Sergeant 1st Class Chelsea Porterfield, also became the first female Sergeant of the Guard, in charge of the unit’s daily operations. Her final guard-changing as relief commander, early one morning in September, included two women guards, the first time the ceremony was conducted by three women.