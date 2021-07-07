Heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding were expected across northern Florida and in southeastern states once the storm made an expected turn to the northeast.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a morning news conference that no major structural damage or deaths from the storm had been reported.
“Clearly, this could have been worse,” DeSantis said, adding that many storm-related deaths come after the system passes. “Be very careful when you’re working to clear debris,” he said.
The Tampa Bay metropolitan area — while wet and windy — appears to have emerged mostly unharmed. DeSantis said there were up to 26,000 customers without power in the region.
Elsa’s maximum sustained winds were at 65 miles per hour (mph), the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. advisory. A hurricane must have sustained winds of at least 74 mph.
Forecasters said Elsa would slice across inland north Florida as a tropical storm, then move to Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia before heading out to the Atlantic Ocean by Friday. A tropical storm watch was in effect midday Wednesday from Duck, North Carolina, to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, and for the Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach, Maryland.
Atlantic hurricane season, which generally runs from June through November, began May 22 with Tropical Storm Ana, followed by Bill, Claudette, Danny and Elsa. Elsa is earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.