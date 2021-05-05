Their nest has a video camera installed to help with monitoring. Videos shared by the National Park Service this week show one parent feeding the fluffy chick while the other stands guard by the entrance to their refuge.
Since 2003, park rangers at Pinnacles, a 26,000-acrepark in rural San Benito County about 120 miles south of San Francisco, and Ventana Wildlife Society wildlife biologists have managed a release site at the park for captive-bred California condors.
The parents have been a pair for about five years, and this is their third offspring. One is Condor 589, which is managed by the park. The other parent — 569 — is managed by Ventana Wildlife Society.
“Condors typically only have one chick every two years. 589 and 569 are clearly doing their part to help their species and maintain their status as a Pinnacles power couple!” park rangers wrote.
The chick, named 1078, must survive six more months in the nest, relying on its parents for food, protection and companionship.
“If all goes well, 1078 will learn to fly sometime in mid-October and will then spend up to another year with its parents, slowly gaining more independence as they show it how to find food and integrate into the wild condor flock,” park officials wrote.
One of the world’s largest birds with a wingspan up to 10 feet, the condor once patrolled the sky from Mexico to British Columbia. But its population plummeted to near extinction in the 1970s because of lead poisoning, hunting and habitat destruction.
In the 1980s, wildlife officials captured the last remaining 22 condors and took them to the San Diego and Los Angeles zoos to be protected and bred in captivity. After up to a year at the zoo, chicks are taken to a release site such as Pinnacles. There and in other sanctuaries, they scavenge, breed and raise chicks on their own, under the close watch of wildlife biologists who outfit them with an identification tag and at least one radio transmitter. Some birds are also given GPS transmitters.
California condors have been making a comeback in the wild and now occupy parts of California’s central coast, Arizona, Utah and Baja California, Mexico. The wild population now numbers more than 300 birds.
Condors can live for 60 years and fly vast distances, which is why their range could extend into several states.
The birds have been protected as an endangered species by federal law since 1967 and by California law since 1971.