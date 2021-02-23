Guy Ivgy, a medical assistant at the Sea Turtle Rescue Center in Michmoret, north of Tel Aviv, said 11 turtles are being treated. The center is run by Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority.

“They came to us full of tar. All their [airways] from inside and outside was full of tar,” he said.

Workers have been removing the toxic substance from the reptiles’ airways and found a creative way to flush it out of their digestive tracks.

“We continue to feed them substances like mayonnaise, which practically clean the system and break down the tar,” Ivgy said. The recovery process is expected to take a week or two, after which the turtles are expected to be released into the wild.

Thousands of volunteers and cleanup crews are working to remove tar from Israel’s beaches, a task that is expected to take months.