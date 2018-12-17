Snowboarder Maddie Mastro was profiled in a KidsPost story this year. Do you remember what it was about? (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

And speaking of contests . . . Have you entered the KidsPost 2018 News Quiz? Don’t worry, this quiz is just for fun. We ask readers to think back (perhaps with online help) on stories we reported throughout the year. Answer 10 questions correctly about those stories, and you might win a prize package that includes books, a KidsPost T-shirt and four tickets to Washington’s Newseum, the museum of news.

You must be ages 6 to 13 to enter; one entry per person. We must receive your answers by January 7. The winner will be randomly selected from all entries with 10 correct answers. You can have a parent or teacher help submit the online form at wapo.st/kidspostnewsquiz2018 , and they must give permission for you to enter.

Check back in mid-January for the answers and the winner. Good luck!

