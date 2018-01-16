

Lava cascades down the near-perfect cone slopes of Mount Mayon in the Philippines. (Earl Recamunda/AP)

Glowing-red lava spurted and flowed down the Philippines’ most active volcano Tuesday in a stunning display of its fury that has caused more than 34,000 villagers to flee.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the lava flowed as much as 1.2 miles from the crater of Mount Mayon, and ash fell on several nearby villages.

Officials strongly advised residents and tourists not to venture within four miles of Mayon.

Renato Solidum, who heads the volcanology institute, said the flows cascading down the volcano were not caused by an explosion from the crater but by lava fragments breaking off from the lava flow and crashing on lower slopes.

Scientists have not detected enough volcanic earthquakes that would cause them to raise the alert level to four on a scale of five, which would indicate an explosive eruption may happen soon, Solidum said. Emergency response officials previously said they may force evacuations if the alert is raised to four.



The lava flow on Mayon is seen Tuesday from Legazpi city, about 200 miles southeast of Manila, Philippines. (Dan Amaranto/AP)

In an effort to discourage villagers from returning to the danger zones to check on farm animals, officials planned to set up evacuation areas for animals, including water buffaloes, cows, pigs and poultry, Yucot said.

Mayon is about 200 miles from Manila, the capital. With its near-perfect cone, the volcano is popular with climbers and tourists but has erupted about 50 times in the past 500 years. In 2013, an ash eruption killed five climbers who had ventured near the summit despite warnings. Mayon’s first recorded eruption was in 1616 and the most destructive, in 1814, killed 1,200 people and buried the town of Cagsawa in volcanic mud. The Philippines lies in what’s known as the “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic faults surrounding the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

— Associated Press

