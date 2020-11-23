Kids will instead tell Santa what they want for Christmas from six feet away, and sometimes from behind a sheet of plexiglass. Santa and his visitors may need to wear a face mask, even while posing for photos. And some malls will put gift boxes and other decorations in front of Saint Nick to block kids from charging toward him.

Other safety measures include online reservations to reduce lines, workers wiping down holiday-decorated sets and hand sanitizer aplenty. Santa’s hours are also getting cut to give him a break from crowds.

Macy’s canceled its in-person visits this year, saying it couldn’t provide a safe environment for the more than 250,000 people who show up to see Kris Kringle at its New York flagship store.

But malls, which have struggled for years, are not willing to pause a holiday tradition that is one of their biggest ways to lure shoppers inside.

Brookfield company, which operates 130 shopping centers, including Tysons Galleria in Virginia and the Mall in Columbia in Maryland, started in April to plan in-person Santa visits, opting for sleighs and gift boxes where visitors can sit away from Santa. At one of its malls, the SoNo Collection in Norwalk, Connecticut, a round piece of plexiglass will be placed in front of Santa so it looks like he’s inside a snow globe.

But the precautions may not be enough for some shoppers.

“It just seems like such a bad idea, just being in a mall,” says Emma Wallace of Alexandria, who decided against taking her toddler to his first visit with Santa this year.

“We’re just so sad,” she says. “We were really looking forward to that picture that seems like every parent has, where they’re sort of terrified or just bemused by the whole Santa thing.”

Malls realize many people may stay home. Cherry Hill Programs, which will host Santa at more than 700 malls, is also offering Zoom calls with him for the first time in its 60-year history. And Brookfield teamed up with virtual Santa company JingleRing, giving people a way to chat with Santa from home.

Stephanie Soares is sticking to the old way. She brought her daughter, Gia, to a Bass Pro Shops store two weeks ago in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to take a picture with Santa. He wore a clear plastic face shield and sat behind a glare-free acrylic barrier that sometimes made it hard to hear what the kids were saying. A worker sprayed the barrier after each visit.