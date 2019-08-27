

A firefighter works to put out fires Monday along the road to Jacunda National Forest in Brazil’s Amazon. Recent rain in the region isn’t expected to help put out the wildfires. (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Weak rainfall is unlikely to extinguish a record number of fires raging in Brazil’s Amazon anytime soon. With pockets of rain through September, it is expected to bring only some relief, according to weather data and two experts.

The world’s largest tropical rainforest is being ravaged as the number of blazes recorded across the Brazilian Amazon has risen 79 percent this year, according to INPE, the country’s space research agency.

The fires are not limited to Brazil, with at least 3,800 square miles burning in Bolivia.

While Brazil’s government has launched a firefighting initiative, deploying troops and military planes, those efforts will extinguish only smaller blazes and help prevent new fires, experts said. Larger fires can be put out only by rainfall.

The rainy season in the Amazon on average begins in late September and takes weeks to build to widespread rains.



The Group of Seven nations on Monday promised millions of dollars to help Amazon countries fight the raging wildfires, but Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro may not accept the money. (Eraldo Peres/AP)

The rain forecast in the next 15 days is concentrated in areas that need it least, according to Maria Silva Dias, a professor of atmospheric sciences at University of Sao Paulo. Less rain is expected in parts of the Amazon experiencing the worst fires, she added.

“The whole area needs it to rain more regularly, and this will only happen further down the line, around October,” she said.

It would take at least three-quarters of an inch of rain within a few hours to put out a forest fire, with more required for more intense blazes.

The state of Acre, in the west of Brazil on the border with Peru, is expected to get more fire relief from rains than most of the Amazon. The number of fires in Acre has more than doubled so far this year compared with the year-ago period, with 90 fires registered August 21 through 25 alone, according to INPE data.

Dias said she hoped the military would help to prevent new fires but putting out existing fires is a tougher task.

“The small fires will be extinguished, but the big fires will go on for a while,” she said.

On Monday, the Group of Seven (the countries with the seven largest economies) offered millions of dollars to the Brazilian government to help put out these fires and provide relief. The group — Canada, the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Britain and Japan — pledged $22 million. Britain promised an additional $12 million and Canada, $11 million more. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is feuding on social media with French President Emmanuel Macron, may not accept the money.

