In a presidential election year, Tuesdays are very important. The biggest is the first Tuesday in November, or Election Day. On that day, as you probably know, Americans vote for a president usually from the major-party candidates. But first, through June, voters will help political parties pick their nominees. Mostly that happens on Tuesdays, and that process happens in a lot of states this Tuesday. It’s known as Super Tuesday, and we thought it would be a good point to kick off KidsPost’s look at the 2020 presidential election.

Who can be elected president?

There are a few rules mentioned in the Constitution. A person must be at least 35 years old, a U.S. resident for at least 14 years and a “natural-born” U.S. citizen. The term “natural born” is a little fuzzy, but generally it means a citizen from birth, including people born in other countries who have a U.S. citizen parent.

Who is running in 2020?

The two main political parties, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, will nominate one person for president. In the Democratic Party, there are seven candidates. The Republican Party has two. There are minor-party candidates and independents, too, but the major parties generally dominate the election process.

Who elects the president?

When the Constitution was written, generally only white men who owned property could vote. Today, citizens who are age 18 and older can vote in the presidential election. Many of them don’t vote, however. In 2016, only 61.6 percent of eligible voters cast ballots, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s a lot lower than countries such as Australia, Sweden and Germany.

How do voters pick a candidate?

Most voters have issues that are important to them. The issues might include health care, education, the economy, immigration, climate change or gun control. The candidates usually campaign for months, making speeches, buying ads, taking part in debates and hosting community rallies. They also post their views on these topics on campaign websites. Journalists research the candidates’ proposals and examine their backgrounds to give voters additional information.

How does the voting process work?

There are two methods: state primaries and caucuses. Most states have primaries. In a primary, voters select one candidate on a ballot. Each state political party makes its own rules for getting on the ballot, so voters in different states may have different choices. Candidates earn delegates to a party’s national convention based on how many votes they get.

In traditional caucuses, voters who are registered with a political party meet in schools or community centers to talk (and sometimes argue) about the candidates. They form groups at these meetings based on which candidate they support. Candidates with a certain percentage of supporters earn delegates. This year, the Iowa Democratic Party allowed voters to participate online, but this process had technical glitches that delayed the results by weeks.

When will the parties choose their nominees?

State parties will send delegates to national conventions, where they will nominate one person for the Democratic Party and one person for the Republican Party. Democrats will meet for this purpose in mid-July; Republicans in late August. The nominees will also announce, if they haven’t already, who will run with them as vice president.

By late August, many voters will focus on just the two people chosen by the major parties. A choice of two may seem easy, but it’s an important decision. And even though kids can’t vote, it doesn’t mean you can’t be part of the process. Learn about the candidates. (Email us at kidspost@wash post.com with your ideas for election-related stories.) Also, talk to classmates, teachers and family members. You might get adults thinking that the next generation of voters already has voices that need to be heard.

