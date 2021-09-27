“Critics of ‘Instagram Kids’ will see this as an acknowledgment that the project is a bad idea,” Facebook said in a statement Monday. “That’s not the case. The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today.”
A recent story in the Wall Street Journal revealed how Facebook consistently played down its research showing that the photo-sharing app Instagram can harm the mental well-being of its youngest users. Almost one-third of young teen girls told Facebook they felt worse about their bodies after scrolling through the site, according to documents reviewed by the newspaper.
Over the weekend, Facebook issued a rebuttal to the Journal’s reporting, saying that while those dealing with body image problems felt Instagram made it worse for them, users coping with loneliness, anxiety, sadness and eating issues said the app helped in their difficult moments.
Even before the Journal report, Facebook had faced criticism that it was trying to loop in young kids despite widespread concerns about privacy and the negative effects of social media on mental health.
Several Democratic and Republican lawmakers responded to Facebook’s announcement Monday by saying the social media giant must go further to protect young people.
Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, called the move a “step in the right direction” but said there was more work to be done.
“Big Tech’s pattern of choosing profit over the well-being of young users is extremely concerning and we must hold them accountable,” she said in a statement.
Democratic Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan urged Facebook to “abandon this project.”
“Facebook has completely forfeited the benefit of the doubt when it comes to protecting young people online,” the lawmakers wrote.