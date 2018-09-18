

(Illustration by Lien Gareri, 9, Greenbelt, Maryland)

It has been a rainy summer, and KidsPost is running dry on weather art. We need your help. Show us what fall looks like in all kinds of weather. Pull out your markers or colored pencils, and show us rainy, cloudy and breezy in addition to sunny. Think about the season and use your imagination. If your artwork matches the weather on an upcoming day, we may publish it in the newspaper and feature it online.

Bright colors work best. You can use whatever art supplies you have, but try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page. Be sure to include your full name, age (5 to 13) and hometown on the back of your artwork. We also need a note from a parent, guardian or teacher giving permission for your drawing to be used.

Pictures should be sent to Kids­Post, The Washington Post, 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Or have an adult fill out the form below and upload your artwork. (If you cannot see the form, click here).