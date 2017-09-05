See Spanish translation below.



(Illustration by Mike Curato)

When she was a little girl, Margarita Engle spent her summers in Cuba, where she says she fell in love with nature.

Her mother’s home town of Trinidad in central Cuba is near a large nature reserve where people visit waterfalls, go hiking and ride horses.

“Riding horses was my city kid’s dream come true,” Engle said.

Engle, 66, was born to a Cuban mother and an American father. Her annual visits to the Caribbean island

Poet and author Margarita Engle fell in love with nature during visits to Cuba, her mother’s birthplace. She’s pictured near Havana in 1960. (Family photo)

from her home in California shaped her life and inspired her to become a plant scientist and a poet. The Poetry Foundation recently named her its Young People’s Poet Laureate, a role Engle plans to use to encourage children and teenagers to write down their feelings.

Magic happens when you put your emotions in writing, she said.

Engle says she has always liked poetry. At age 6, she wrote her first poems about nature. After looking around while taking a walk one day in California, she wrote a rhymed verse about the shapes of hills. In the summer of 1960, when she was 9, the U.S. relationship with Cuba grew increasingly unfriendly, and Engle was unable to return to the island for three decades.

“I fell in love with Cuba, and I never imagined that we wouldn’t be able to go back,” Engle said. “I wanted to feel free to love two countries even though history said, ‘No, you have to choose.’ ”

Even though Cuba is only 90 miles from the Florida Keys, most Americans have not been free to visit the country for more than 50 years. The United States blocked most trade with the island after it became a communist nation in 1959, and the restrictions made travel between the two countries almost impossible.

A few changes in recent years have made it easier to visit, but many Cuban Americans have not gone back. An estimated 2 million Hispanics of Cuban origin live in the United States, according to a Pew Research Center study.

Engle missed visiting her abuelita , tíos and cousins, and missed the country’s hills and villages. So as a teen, she wrote sonnets (14-line rhyming poems) about nature and stories about people in Cuba.

Engle has visited the island in recent years. Here, she poses with a statue of Cuban poet José Martí. (Curtis Engle)

Some of her books explore the island, its people, markets and landmarks. Her new picture book, “All the Way to Havana,” features American cars from the 1940s and 1950s that are still on Cuban roads. “Forest World,” a new middle-grade novel, introduces readers to Edver, an 11-year-old who lives in Miami, Florida, with his mother and is shipped off to Cuba to see his birthplace and meet his Cuban family. When he arrives in Havana, the capital, he learns he has an older sister, Luza, who stayed behind on the island with her father and grandfather. The two go on an ad­ven­ture into a Cuban forest.

The emotions of the characters are similar to what many children feel when separated from loved ones. Writing them down helped Engle heal the pain of not being to able to visit when she was a girl, she said. Engle said she hopes that people facing similar challenges can find refuge in poetry.

“When you sit down to write, it is just you and the words,” she said.



Engle con su hermana en Trinidad, Cuba, en 1960. Su madre nació en Trinidad. (Family photo)

Cuba inspira a poeta Margarita Engle

Cuando era niña, Margarita Engle pasaba todos sus veranos en Cuba. Fue ahí donde se enamoró de la naturaleza, dice.

Su madre nació en Trinidad, un pueblo en el centro de la isla, muy cerca de grandes reservas naturales que muchos visitan para admirar sus cataratas, dar largas caminatas o montar a caballo.

“Montar a caballo fue mi sueño hecho realidad,” dijo Engle.

Engle, de 66 años, hija de madre cubana y padre estadounidense, nació en California. Tanto impactaron sus primeros años de vida los viajes de verano en Cuba, que los recuerdos la inspiraron a estudiar ciencia botánica y convertirse también en una reconocida poeta. Recientemente, Engle recibió el reconocimiento de Poeta Laureado de Niños y Adolescentes por la Poetry Foundation (Fundación de Poesía). Su deseo es aprovechar su nuevo cargo para motivar a los niños y adolescentes a escribir lo que sienten.

Algo mágico sucede cuando te tomas el tiempo para escribir tus emociones, dice.

A Engle siempre le gustó la poesía. Tenía solo 6 años cuando escribió sus primeros poemas acerca de la naturaleza. Un día, después de una caminata en California, escribió un verso en rima describiendo la silueta de las montañas. En 1960, cuando tenía 9 años, las relaciones entre Cuba y Estados Unidos se deterioraron, y no pudo regresar más a la isla por los próximos 30 años.

“Me enamoré de Cuba, y nunca imaginé que llegaría el día en que no podríamos regresar,” recuerda. “Yo añoraba ser libre para poder amar los dos países, aun cuando la historia solo me permitía elegir uno.”

Aunque Cuba está solamente a 90 millas de los Cayos de Florida, la mayoría de los estadounidenses no han podido visitar la isla por más de 50 años. Los Estados Unidos bloqueó todos los tratados que existían con Cuba después que se convirtiera en una nación comunista en el año 1959. Las restricciones provocaron que los viajes a la isla se volvieran casi imposible.

Algunos cambios recientes han permitido a más estadounidenses viajar a Cuba. Pero muchos cubanoamericanos aún no han visitado la isla. Según el Pew Research Center, unos 2 millones de hispanos residentes en los Estados Unidos son cubanos.

Engle extrañaba visitar a su abuelita, tíos y primos; también extrañaba las montañas y los pueblos. Por eso cuando era una adolescente, escribió poemas de 14 versos de rima constante llamados sonetos acerca de la naturaleza y de historias de la gente de Cuba.

Algunos de sus libros exploran la isla, su gente, sus mercados y sus paisajes. Su nuevo libro “All the Way to Havana,” presenta los coches americanos de los años 40 y 50 que aún recorren las calles de Cuba.



Engle observa un proyecto para sembrar árboles en Cuba. (Curtis Engle)

Su otro nuevo libro titulado “Forest World” (Mundo Forestal) trata de la vida de Edver, un niño de 11 años que vive con su mamá en Miami, Florida pero va de visita a Cuba. En ese viaje Edver conoce a su hermana mayor, Luza, que vive con su padre y su abuelo. Él y Luza aventuran por el bosque.

Las emociones de los personajes en los libros son similares a las de muchos niños que se separan de sus seres queridos por diversas razones. Según Engle, escribir sobre sus emociones le ayudó a sanar el dolor de no poder visitar a su familia en Cuba cuando era una niña. Espera que otros niños también puedan encontrar refugio en la poesía, dice.

“Cuando te sientas a escribir, es sólo tú y las palabras,” dijo.

Glossary/ Glosario Cuban / Cubano Poet / Poeta Writing / Escrito Poem/ Poema Story / Cuento Grandma / Abuelita Uncles / Tíos Country / País Family / Familia Emotions / Emociones

