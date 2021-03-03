The museum asked Fauci to contribute a personal artifact to mark the pandemic. He chose the lumpy blue-and-orange ball that he used to explain the complex details of the virus in dozens of interviews.

The model was made with a 3-D printer and shows what the Smithsonian’s announcement calls “the various components of the SARS-CoV-2 virion [the complete, infectious form of the virus], including the spike protein.”

Fauci showed off his medal in a video call Tuesday, calling it “an extraordinary and humbling” honor.

“This has been a terrible year in so many respects,” he said. “Decades from now, people will be talking about the experience that we went through.”

Fauci, 80, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. After serving as the frequently sidelined face of the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, Fauci was retained as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden.

The Great Americans Medal was founded in 2016. Previous honorees include former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and General Colin Powell, tennis star Billie Jean King and musician Paul Simon.