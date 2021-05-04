The official, who previewed the FDA’s action on the condition of not being named, said the agency is expected to expand its emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine by early next week. The person familiar with the process, who also spoke on the condition of not being named, confirmed the timeline and added that it is expected that the FDA will approve Pfizer’s use by younger children this fall.
The FDA action will be followed by a meeting of a federal vaccine advisory committee to discuss whether to recommend the shot for 12- to 15-year-olds. Shots could begin after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopts the committee’s recommendation. Those steps could be completed in a matter of days.
Pfizer in late March released early results from a vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, showing there were no cases of covid-19 among fully vaccinated teenagers compared with 18 among those given shots without the vaccine.
Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and feeling tired, particularly after the second dose. The study will continue to track participants for two years for more information about long-term protection and safety.
Pfizer isn’t the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine. Results also are expected by the middle of this year from a U.S. study of Moderna’s vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds.
But in a sign that the findings were promising, the FDA has allowed both companies to begin U.S. studies in children 11 and younger, working their way to as young as 6 months old.
More than 131 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine have been administered in the United States, where demand for vaccines among adults has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
While younger people are at much lower risk of serious side effects from coronavirus, they have made up a larger share of new virus cases as many U.S. adults have been at least partially vaccinated. Officials hope that extending vaccinations to teens will further accelerate the nation’s reduced virus caseload and allow schools to reopen with little disruptions this fall.