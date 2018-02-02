Jeff Stratford's third-grade class at Colin Powell Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, is the February Class of KidsPost. The students enjoy reading, especially humorous books. (Colin Powell Elementary School)

Jeff Stratford’s third-grade class at Colin Powell Elementary in Centreville is February’s Class of Kids­Post. The 27 students enjoy reading humorous books, playing soccer and eating cake.

Favorite author and favorite book: Mr. Stratford’s students like authors who write and illustrate funny books. Jeff Kinney, Kevin Sherry and Mo Willems tied for first place with four votes apiece. Dan Gutman and Roald Dahl came in second with three votes. The top book? Sherry’s “Yeti Files” series. Second place went to Gutman’s “My Weird School,” Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man” and Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

Favorite singer or musician: ­Rachel Platten won this category with five votes. Fellow pop stars Taylor Swift and JoJo Siwa tied for second with two votes. ­Other student favorites were Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson and Beethoven.

Artist and scientist Leonardo da Vinci is one of the people this class of third-graders admires. (iStock)

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer netted the most votes, with seven. But gymnastics also had a good showing, with five votes. Football and game site Roblox received two each.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Family ruled in this category. Grandmother was first with three votes. Parents and grandfather were right behind with two. Famous favorites included Rosa Parks, Helen Keller and Leonardo da Vinci.

Favorite website or app: Video-playing YouTube earned six votes and first place. Roblox was second with four votes. Minecraft, Google and Netflix each received two votes to land in third place.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? These students mostly want to ­visit somewhere warm. Hawaii was first with four votes, followed by Mexico with three. Other destinations were Costa Rica, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Favorite birthday food: Would it be a birthday without cake? Not according to these kids. Cake was the clear winner, with nine votes. Pizza was a distant second with three. In third place: ice cream.

Do you like to hear from friends by text, photo, video or postcard? There was no runaway in this category, but video messages were the favorite with eight votes. Texts were a close second with seven. Postcards got five votes, and photos got four.

Do you have a pet or pets? ­Almost half the class has no pet, but five students have dogs at home. Four have fish, and three have a cat.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Five kids aim to follow in Mr. Stratford’s footsteps and become a teacher. Doctor earned the second-most votes, with three. Third place was a four-way tie: Singer, gymnast, soccer player and YouTuber each received two votes.

What would you invent to help others? Nearly one-third of the class would like to invent a robot. One student suggested a robot that would do homework. Second place went to a teleporter, with three votes. Two students voted for a time machine. One suggested the device “so people could prepare for hurricanes and fix global warming.”