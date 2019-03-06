A 4-year-old gray wolf is released last fall at Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states. They say the species has recovered from its near extinction in the 20th century. (National Park Service via AP)

U.S. wildlife officials plan to lift protections for gray wolves across the Lower 48 states, a move certain to revive the legal battle over a predator that’s reappearing in some regions and running into conflicts with farmers and ranchers.

Acting Interior secretary David Bernhardt announced the proposal Wednesday at the North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference in Denver, Colorado, said Gavin Shire, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman.

The decision to lift protections is based on gray wolves successfully recovering from near extermination in the last century, Shire said.

Long despised by farmers and ranchers, wolves were shot, trapped and poisoned out of existence in most of the United States by the mid-20th century. They received endangered species protections in 1975, when there were about 1,000 left, only in northern Minnesota. Now more than 5,000 live mostly in the western Great Lakes region and northern Rocky Mountains.

Protections for the northern Rockies population were lifted in 2011, and hundreds are now killed each year by hunters.

Wildlife advocates want federal protections kept in place until wolves repopulate more of North America.

The Fish and Wildlife Service has argued for years that the gray wolf has recovered in the Lower 48 states, despite occupying only a small fraction of the territory it once roamed.

— Associated Press

