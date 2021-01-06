But if you are going to watch, here is a guide to the weekend games — ranging from the best matchups to the worst — so you can pick one or two to watch.

Baltimore at Tennessee (1:05 p.m. Sunday on ABC/ESPN)

This game features two of the most exciting players in the NFL. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can beat any team with his passing and running. Titans running back Derrick Henry doesn’t throw, but the man can run. Henry became only the eighth player in NFL history to gain more than 2,000 yards running in one season.

Indianapolis at Buffalo (1:05 p.m. Saturday on CBS)

The Buffalo Bills, who have won their last six games, may be the hottest team in the NFL. Quarterback Josh Allen had a breakout season, throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. But the Colts defense can be tough, especially against an offense that wants to run the ball. This game should be close.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (8:15 p.m. Sunday on NBC)

The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-22, in the last game of the season. But the Steelers were resting some of their top players, including veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh should be at full strength for this matchup of American Football Conference North rivals.

Los Angeles at Seattle (4:40 p.m. Saturday on Fox)

The Los Angeles Rams have the best defense in the NFL, led by star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The Los Angeles defense will have to be good, because Rams quarterback Jared Goff injured the thumb of his right (throwing) hand. The Rams defense will also have to be good, because the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson can put points on the board.

Tampa Bay at Washington (8:15 p.m. Saturday on NBC)

Don’t get me wrong, I’ll also be watching our hometown team. The Washington Football Team (WFT) had a surprising season to win the (very weak) National Football Conference East division with a record of 7-9 (seven wins, nine losses). I just don’t think the WFT will come close to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chicago at New Orleans (4:40 p.m. Sunday on CBS)

It would be a huge upset if the Chicago Bears could knock off the New Orleans Saints.