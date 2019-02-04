

Robert Edmunds, back row, second from left, poses with the Flint Hill kindergarten class of 1972-1973. Edmunds was the first black student at the private school in Oakton, Virginia. (Flint Hill School)

Fourth-graders at Flint Hill were flipping through old yearbooks during the fall as part of a history lesson about their Oakton, Virginia, school. When they went through the 1960s, they noticed something: All the students were white.

They had learned that public schools at that time were no longer segregated, with separate schools for white children and black children. Today at the private school — which has almost 1,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade — more than 30 percent are students of color. So it raised some questions: When did African American children begin attending Flint Hill, and what was their experience?

Teacher Robert Taylor suggested the class find out more about the school’s history. They asked for help from Maria Taylor, the school’s archivist. She discovered that Robert Edmonds in 1972 became the first black student to attend Flint Hill. The class then found Edmonds, now 51, living nearby in Herndon, Virginia, so they invited him for a visit.

When Edmonds walked into their classroom a few weeks ago, the kids were eager to ask him questions.

“Were other students and teachers accepting of you?” asked fourth-grader Aarush Tangirala.

Edmonds said that when he started at the school, he was just 4 years old. At that young age, he said, he didn’t notice any issues related to his race.

It wasn’t until he skipped fourth grade that he had problems at Flint Hill.



Robert Taylor, left, and his fourth-graders pose for a photo with guest Robert Edmonds at Flint Hill. Edmonds was invited to speak about his experience being the first black student at the school. (Flint Hill)

Edmonds described himself as a “nerd” throughout his years at the school because of his focus on computer programming and science. That interest and being younger than other fifth-graders led to bullying and name-calling. He told the students that that year at Flint Hill was the hardest. There was what he called “locker room taunting,” where kids would use intimidation and abusive words, some targeting his skin color.

“Race was more likely simply the vehicle here, not the motivator,” he told KidsPost later by email.

Edmonds said that people are now more aware of race and diversity. But growing up in the 1970s, if someone mentioned that he was the only black student in school, he would have been offended.

Edmonds said no one mentioned it, not even his parents. He said they heard about Flint Hill from a neighbor and decided to enroll him at the school, which he thinks had fewer than 300 students at the time.



Edmunds, back row, second from left, poses with other members of the 1984 senior class at Flint Hill. (Flint Hill)

Several of the fourth-graders said they were surprised Edmonds’s experience wasn’t more difficult. History books often include examples of problems students faced when schools were required to integrate, or include black students. Virginia public schools, in particular, fought integration for years after the 1954 Supreme Court decision that said having separate schools based on race was against the law.

Flint Hill opened just two years later. Some families in the early years enrolled their children at the school — then all-white — to avoid integrated classrooms, according to a 1959 article in The Washington Post.

But Edmonds said his experience at Flint Hill was overall a positive one. He said he owes his career in aerospace engineering to computer classes he took at the school.

Taylor’s students plan to create an oral history based on Edmonds’s visit. The project will become part of the school archives.

Taylor said the kids’ immediate takeaway was that you can experience hardships in life, but it’s possible to make the best out of it and succeed.

Fourth-grader Sonia Jackson said she learned something else.

“He didn’t really think about how he was different,” Sonia said. “He just thought of himself as another student.”

Read more from KidsPost:

Rosa Parks’s little protest led to a big change

Kenny Washington paved the way for black players in pro football

What did the Emancipation Proclamation do? It might not be what you think.