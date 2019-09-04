

Volunteers Jazz Williams, 29, left, and Jodye Scavella, 47, organize donated goods for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, at Christ Episcopal Church in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. Members of two historically black churches are preparing the supplies to be flown to the hurricane-ravaged islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. (Ellis Rua/AP)

Spared of danger from Hurricane Dorian, people in South Florida are donating water, food and household supplies in a relief effort led by descendants of some of Miami’s earliest settlers from the Bahamas.

Floridians showed up in droves Tuesday to give cans of food, water and boxes of diapers to members of two historically black churches who were sorting them before they were to be flown to the devastated islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

Practically parking over a portion of the Bahamas for a day-and-a-half, Hurricane Dorian pounded the islands with winds up to 185 miles per hour and torrential rain, ripping apart homes and trapping people in their attics.

“We have to channel all that anxiety into something positive,” relief coordinator Jonathan Archer said. Archer is the former head of a parish in Long Island, Bahamas. He’s now a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Miami’s historic Coconut Grove neighborhood, some of whose first settlers hailed from the Bahamas.

Some of the volunteers were frantically trying to text cousins, uncles, aunts and nieces who braved the powerful storm in their island homes.



People gather donations for Hurricane Dorian relief at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the storm moved up the Southeast coast toward Georgia and the Carolinas. (Brendan Smialowski/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

“I am grateful that we weren’t hit, but the severity of the damage in Abaco and Freeport just breaks my heart,” said Diane Alexander, a 57-year-old retired teacher who has cousins in Nassau, the capital. Alexander bought supplies because of Dorian then decided to donate them when the storm no longer threatened a direct hit on Florida.

Helping to collect supplies was Elvrern Ross, a native of Nassau, Bahamas, and now a member of the Greater St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove, one of the institutions seeking donations. Ross said she has an uncle and aunt with young children who did not want to evacuate their home in Marsh Harbour, where storm surge was reported at 18 to 23 feet. She has not been able to reach them.

Ross arranged boxes of toothpaste and soap bars on a table Tuesday, working alongside the great-granddaughter of one of the Bahamian worshipers who founded St. Paul in 1896.

“I wanted to volunteer to take my mind off all that stuff that is going on there,” she said.

