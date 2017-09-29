Syrian refugee Maha Alsheik Fattouh, right, of Homs, listens to her teacher, Mustafa Said, second from left, as they rehearse last month before a graduation concert in Beirut, Lebanon. (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Hassan Youssef was 10 years old when a local Syrian composer discovered his talent: a deep, powerful voice that was particularly well-suited to traditional songs.

It wasn’t long, however, before Syria’s grinding civil war nearly shattered Youssef’s hope of polishing his natural gift. He and his family left their home in a suburb of Damascus and traveled to Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley to become one of the millions of Syrians living in refugee camps around the region.

When the Action for Hope Music School announced it was seeking talented children among the refugee community in Lebanon to train, Youssef’s family encouraged him to enroll. A year and half later, the now-14-year-old Youssef is one of two dozen children who graduated from the program, which was capped by a busy and lively concert in a central Beirut theater this month.

Youssef, a lead singer in the concert, had come a long way from the early days of the war when a mortar round — a type of bomb — fell near his family’s home.

“We only heard the sound of a mortar. It fell near us,” said Youssef, whose shy manner contrasts with a confident performance of traditional Syrian songs. “When we looked it had apparently brought down a whole building. That is all I remember.”

Kids at Action for Hope learn about music from Egypt, Turkey and Syria. (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Music, he says, “makes one forget everything. Music is the most important thing.”

Youssef is one of nearly 3 million children who have been displaced by the war. In Lebanon, there are more than 1 million registered refugees, nearly half of them children. Some observers believe many more are not registered.

The United Nations-funded Action for Hope program Youssef attended has trained 24 of those displaced children for over a year and a half. It also aims to preserve the musical heritage of Syria and the region, offering classes in theory and the history of Arabic music, and teaching students the oud or buzuq, stringed instruments used in classical Arabic and Turkish music, as well as traditional songs from different parts of Syria and the region.

The crowd at the graduation concert, many of them proud family members, cheered enthusiastically as the children played more than a dozen songs from Syria, Egypt and Turkey. The crowd sang along and clapped. Youssef received a long cheer after performing an old, deep-voiced song.

Basma el-Husseiny, director of Action for Hope, said the music school offers children who have lived through a trauma a way to express themselves and stop thinking of themselves as victims.

“Art gives strength. It emanates from the ability to create and at the same time to appreciate creativity,” Husseiny said. “This strength is needed by people who are marginalized, deprived and undergoing difficult circumstances much more than the rich.”

Fawaz Baker, a Syrian music adviser for the project and the former head of a music academy in Aleppo, said he picked 24 children from 200 students who applied. He chose to train them in a wide range of songs from the region.

“We tried to diversify, so that the children can choose in the future,” he said.

Action for Hope is now taking its program to Jordan, where 20 new Syrian students have enrolled to learn music.