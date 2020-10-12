SUPPLIES

●three 5-ounce bottles of glow-in-the-dark glue (in different colors)

●medium mixing bowl

●measuring spoons

●baking soda

●cereal spoon

●saline solution (contact lens solution)

●silicone mold of Halloween shapes (craft stores, Amazon)

●glow-in-the-dark wiggle eyes (craft stores, Amazon)

●washable school glue

●black marker (permanent or washable)

STEPS

1. Remove the cap from one glue bottle and pour all of its glue into the medium bowl. Measure one teaspoon of baking soda, then add it to the bowl. Mix the glue and baking soda with the cereal spoon until combined.

2. Measure two tablespoons of saline solution, then add it to the bowl. Stir with the spoon until it clumps together.

3. Pick up the gloppy mixture and mash it into a ball between your hands. It should feel slimy. If it begins to stick to your hands, squirt a little saline on it.

4. Tah-dah! You’ve made slime. Give it a good stretch or mash to enjoy your creation. When you’re done, pull off a chunk and firmly press it into one of the silicone mold shapes, filling it completely. Do this again with the rest of the slime.

5. Repeat the previous steps twice more with the two other glue colors.

6. Place the mold in a flat spot, near a window, to dry for two days.

7. Gently take your creatures out of the mold, one at a time, pushing from the bottom up. Place each on a table with the bottom side up. (If you don’t like how one came out, you can quickly remold it by pressing the bottom back inside the mold.)

8. Glue on glow-in-the dark wiggle eyes to your creatures with a small dab of school glue on the back of each eye.

9. Add a little detail to each creature using the black marker to draw features or highlight them.