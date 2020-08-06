

Koko Kondo was an infant in Hiroshima, Japan, when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city on August 6, 1945. For her early years, she was so angry about the suffering and death the explosion caused that she plotted to find the American who dropped the bomb and punch that person in the face. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Koko Kondo had a secret mission as a girl: revenge.

She was determined to find the person who dropped the atomic bomb on her hometown of Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945. The attack, one of two atomic bombs the United States dropped to end World War II, had caused the suffering and the terrible burns she saw on the faces of girls at her father’s church. She wanted to square off and give them a punch.

She got her chance in 1955.

Ten-year-old Kondo appeared on an American TV show called “This is Your Life” that was featuring her father, the Reverend Kiyoshi Tanimoto, one of six survivors profiled in John Hersey’s book “Hiroshima.”

Kondo stared in hatred at another guest: Captain Robert Lewis, co-pilot of the B-29 bomber Enola Gay, which dropped the bomb.

While Kondo, who survived the bombing as an infant, was wondering if she would act on her fantasy and punch him, the host asked Lewis how he felt after dropping the bomb.



Kondo prays at the memorial for the atomic bombing victims near Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Wednesday. Her hatred for those who dropped the bomb turned to forgiveness after meeting Captain Robert Lewis, one of the pilots, when she was 10 years old. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“Looking down from thousands of feet over Hiroshima, all I could think of was, ‘God, what have we done?’” he said.

Kondo saw tears well in Lewis’s eyes, and her hatred melted away.

“He was not a monster; he was just another human being. ... I knew that I should hate the war, not him,” Kondo told the Associated Press. She said she was grateful she met Lewis because it helped the hate go away.

Still, she suffered years of prejudice as she grew up. Her fiance rejected her because she was an atomic bomb survivor.

On the eve of Thursday’s memorial at Hiroshima Peace Park, Kondo held a moment of silence and prayed for the victims, and for Lewis. That meeting changed her way of thinking and helped her overcome the difficulties later in her life, she said.

Now, Kondo is following in her father’s footsteps, busy telling her stories to younger people.

Hiroshima has become a beautiful place, but atomic bombs still exist, she says, and another nuclear attack would destroy the world.

“It’s time we human beings get together and abolish nuclear weapons,” she said. “We have hope.”

