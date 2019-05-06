

(Photos by Elly MacKay)

Treat your mom like a queen this Mother’s Day. Your mom will never guess that her card is actually a pop-up crown! Once she has opened her card, she can wear her crown while she eats breakfast in bed. Keep it simple, or take it to the next level with cutouts and decorations.

Adult’s help: Adults may need to assist in gluing the pop up into the crown or cutting through the accordion-folded triangle.

Hands-on time: 30 minutes or longer if decorating

Total time: 40 minutes

SUPPLIES

2 pieces of construction paper or card stock, 8 1/2 by 11 inches

Scissors

Ribbons or pipe cleaners

Glue stick

Hole punch

Pencil

Gems, sequins, stickers, markers (optional)

STEPS



STEP 1: Select a colored piece of construction paper. Cut it in half lengthwise. Then, select another piece of construction paper in a different color. Cut it into a square (8 1/2 by 8 1/2 inches). Fold the square in half on the diagonal to form a triangle. Cut along the folded line. You will now have two triangles. These pieces are enough to make two crowns. (Elly MacKay)



STEP 2: Take one of your rectangles and one of your triangles. Fold each in half as shown. (Elly MacKay)



STEP 3: Fold your triangle into a smaller triangle, by folding each side in half to meet the midpoint. The folds should go back and forth like an accordion. (Elly MacKay)



STEP 4: Align the folded triangle so that the points on the longest side of the triangle meet the side of the card and the middle of the bottom of the card. Glue into place. (Photos by Elly MacKay)



STEP 4 — Fancy crown option: Draw shapes along the edges of your folded triangle as you would if you were cutting out a paper snowflake. Do not cut into the side with the double fold (pointed to in top photo). (Photos by Elly MacKay)



STEP 5: Glue your cutout shape into the card, making sure to line up the midpoint and sides of the crown with the edges of the card. (Photos by Elly MacKay)



STEP 6: Decorate the inside with cut paper, gems or markers. Use a hole punch to put holes on each side of the card. Tie a ribbon to each hole. When you close the card, tie the ribbons in a bow. When Mom opens the card, she can use the ribbons to tie the card around her head and wear it like a crown. (Photos by Elly MacKay)

STEP 7: Decorate the outside of your card with a message to Mom. You can add a note on the back, too.



The author/illustrator poses with her children, Lily and Koen, wearing a crown card she designed for KidsPost readers. (Elly MacKay)

