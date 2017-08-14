

Sue McGrew, a professional sand sculptor from Seattle, Washington, works on a sculptor with Leonardo Ugolini at the 2014 Yokohama Sand Art Exhibition in Japan. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Sue McGrew creates amazing pieces of art that often last just a few weeks. Sometimes they disappear in a day. A soaking rain, for example, can wash away several hours of work in minutes.

That’s the life of a professional sand sculptor. McGrew has practiced this art form — using sand, water and a few hand tools — since high school. Now she travels the world for competitions and other events.

What began as a hobby has become “my passion,” says the 31-year-old from Seattle, Washington. Although she also carves ice and snow, “I love to express myself in sand.”

The magic is in the medium.

“It’s something every kid, every adult, has played in at the beach,” she says. “People don’t relate in the same way

McGrew works on a dragon at the Yokohama exhibition. (Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images)

to a bronze or marble sculpture. But sand . . . it really captures their attention.”

And what those people really want to know is, “Aren’t you sad when it all goes away?”

Yes and no, McGrew says.

“It’s part of the job,” knowing her sculptures won’t last long. The joy is that “people experience it with you,” in the moment. “It’s like a good Thanksgiving dinner — you wouldn’t want to keep it around forever.”

Fortunately, there are photos. Ima­ges of giant castles, fetching mermaids, storybook characters and mythological creatures abound on her website (suemcgrew.com). Some took shape in a day; others took a few weeks.

Does she have a favorite? That’s like asking your mom to pick her favorite child. (Don’t worry. It’s you.) McGrew pauses, then mentions the giant head of the French adventure writer Jules Verne that she sculpted in Taiwan.

“There’s a level of difficulty to do a portrait, at that scale, with beach sand, which is not that strong,” she says. “And when it’s that large, you’re so close that it doesn’t look like anything until you climb down and see it from below.”

Collapses are part of the job.

“You want to awe people, so you push the limits of gravity and sand sculpting,” McGrew says.



McGrew created a huge sand sculpture to mark Canada's 150th birthday for a competition last month in British Columbia. The sculpture fell apart during construction, however. (Sue McGrew)

The artist repurposed the sand to create this smaller sculpture about dinosaurs. (Sue McGrew)

The quality of the sand is vital to how strong a sculpture will be, she says. “You want tiny but sharp particles with enough silt and clay so the sculpture actually gets harder” with time. Quarry sand is good. Beach sand is tricky. A bucketful of coarse sand has lots of air, like a bag of marbles. Look for fine sand that packs well.

If you think sand sculptors always work on sun-drenched tropical beaches with palm trees swaying overhead, think again. At a 2013 springtime event in Binz, Germany, a resort on the Baltic Sea, “it was so cold the sand froze,” McGrew says. “We had to use blowtorches to thaw it.”



The mythical city of Atlantis is the theme of this sculpture, which McGrew carved in 2013 with Sandis Kondis for an exhibition in Melbourne, Australia. (Graham Denholm/Getty Images) Tips from the pros What you'll need: Sand, of course, and lots of water. Also, a few buckets, including one with the bottom cut out (get an adult's help with that!); a shovel; a trowel; a palette knife, a spatula and other scraping tools; a spoon; a straw (to blow off grains of sand that aren't where you want them to be); and brushes. Hint: Keep your tools in a bucket, or wrap colored tape on their ends, so they don't get buried and lost. And if you're going to spend the day on a hot beach, bring sunscreen and drinking water. What to do: The secret, McGrew says, is to flood the sand with water and then pack it down tightly with your hands or feet. You can make a sand mound and use a bottomless bucket as a sand mold. Master sculptor Bert Adams, McGrew's first sculpting tutor, shows how to make a starter sand castle at youtu.be/vJ8iViPVjXw. (Always get an adult's permission before going online.) Final words of advice: Sand sculpting is hard work, McGrew says. Cracks and cave-ins happen. And "you never know when your baby brother will go Godzilla on your castle" and reduce it to smithereens. So relax. Be patient. And, most of all, have fun.